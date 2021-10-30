Mhangura Man Murders Wife, Kids Over Infidelity

By A Correspondent- A Mhangura man in Mashonaland West is on the run after killing his wife two kids over alleged infidelity.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Margaret Chitove said the incident happened on Thursday.

She said the man used an axe to strike the now deceased before setting their house on fire.

” Justice Musungavarume (age not known) of Hunter Farm some six kilometres from Mhangura town attacked his wife and kids after having a quarrel over infidelity.

Linda Musungavarume who is the sister to the accused said her brother had a dispute with Leen Maungwe (the now-deceased wife) over infidelity allegations. Linda told The Herald:

After having confronted his wife over infidelity, my brother vacated their matrimonial home to Mhangura before coming back yesterday to attack his family.

Mhangura police attended the scene and the bodies of the three were taken to Makonde Christian Hospital mortuary”, said Inspector Chitove.