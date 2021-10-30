UN Special Rapporteur Dishonest And Biased, Says Biti

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance vice president Hon Tendai Biti has said United Nations special rapporteur Alena Douhan is dishonest and biased in her conduct.

Addressing a media briefing in Harare on Friday, Hon Biti accused Douhan of plagiarizing reports she did in Syria and Venezuela.

The report was written prior to her visit to Zimbabwe, according to Hon Biti.

Douhan presented her findings on the impact of Western sanctions on Zimbabwe.

“We had a meeting with Douhan but she was deeply reluctant to take note of our concerns.

She claimed her mandate was narrow and confined to the issue of sanctions imposed on Harare.

We were stunned by the way she refused to listen to our side of the story.

Her report proves beyond doubt that she has totally ignored our grievances.

She is dishonest and biased in her conduct,” said Hon Biti.

“As MDC Alliance, we had a meeting with the UN special rapporteur on coercive measures, from 3pm to 5pm this (Wednesday) afternoon.

She advised us that our views would be considered and that she would hold a press conference and then issue a statement on Thursday.”

“Douhan’s report is shallow, biased and irrelevant. She ignored the flagrant violation of human rights, the issue of stolen elections and the legitimacy crisis,” added Hon Biti.

Douhan’s 10-day visit to probe the impact of sanctions on Zimbabwe ended on Wednesday.

Hon Biti