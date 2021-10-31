Bosso Crash Out Of Chibuku Super Cup

Defending champions Highlanders have crashed out of the Chibuku Super Cup after losing to FC Platinum 1-0 in a quarterfinal clash played at the Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

The Platinum Boys got their goal from young Panashe Mutimbanyoka early in the second half.

The game had a cagey start but Bosso retained dominance in the opening moments of the game.

The first meaningful chance fell on the way of Washington Navaya who took a first time shot inside the box on minute 20, but the effort went straight to the keeper.

FC Platinum, on the other end, only came close to the goal after the half-hour when Innocent Muchaneka tried a shot from a range. Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya followed up moments later but was denied by the keeper to see the game going to the break goalless.

Mutimbanyoka opened the scoring two minutes into the second half after a well-worked build-up. Rodwell Chinyengetere could have made it two for the Platinum Boys on the hour but was denied by the keeper from the spot.

The scoreline remained unchanged, and FC Platinum booked their place in the semifinals of the tournament.

They join Ngezi Platinum, who beat Chicken Inn 2-1 in an early kick-off on Saturday.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe