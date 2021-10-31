Fires Destroys 13hectares Of Wheat In ED’s Backyard

By A Correspondent- Precabe farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe was struck by fire which emerged from lightning resulting in 13 hectares of wheat burnt to ashes, yesterday.

Issabelo Jamupamanda (45) who was at the farm witnessed the incident. He said:

“I was doing my routine duties when it started raining. There was a strong wind and lightning struck electricity lines before the fire started.”

Jamupamanda mobilised a team to put off the fire. They however failed to contain it.

The matter was reported under RRB 4903658.