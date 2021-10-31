Grace Mugabe Haunts Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent- The former first lady Grace Mugabe’s G-40 Zanu Pf faction is hunting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF party.

The party said the term G40 was being abused in the party’s factional fights and restructuring exercise, with losers resorting to accusing victors of being aligned to the group to block them from taking leadership positions.

G40 was a Zanu PF faction that had links with the late former president Robert Mugabe, which in 2017 pushed then vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa out of the party before he seized power with the help of the military.

Mike Bimha, the acting Zanu PF spokesperson, said the ruling party’s annual conference that ended in Bindura yesterday addressed the G40 fears.

“Our colleagues must accept defeat and stop calling others G40 as a way of fighting back,” Bimha told journalists in Bindura.

“The issue of G40 members was addressed long back and, therefore, we cannot continue to label those more successful than us G40 members and as the acting national political commissar Patrick Chinamasa put it, we must not give the devil what does not belong to him.”

G40 comprised of former first lady Grace Mugabe and ex-ministers such as Saviour Kasukuwere, Jonathan Moyo, Patrick Zhuwao, and Walter Mzembi.

The majority of the faction’s members were hounded out of the country by the military and police.