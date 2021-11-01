ZimEye
Our Zambian delegation is in Scotland with a clear mandate – to discuss global issues & being fully aware that #Cop26 is an International summit where global leaders meet to discuss 21st century challenges. Its not a rally where party T-shirts are offered to perfect strangers !!— Joseph Kalimbwe (@joseph_kalimbwe) November 1, 2021
