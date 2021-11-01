Nkomo Wins Zapu Elections

By A Correspondent- Sibangilizwe Michael Nkomo, son of the late national hero and vice president of Zimbabwe Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, has won the Zapu presidential election replacing the late Dumiso Dabengwa, who died in 2019.

Nkomo, who is from Matabeleland South Province, won the presidency in a drama-filled elective congress on Saturday after he garnered 793 votes, against former party Secretary-General Strike Mkandla who only received 22 votes while the youngest candidate, Bernard Magugu managed 52 votes.

The three-day ZAPU elective congress comes after a series of postponements due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Derek Katsenga from Mashonaland East was elected vice president after winning 309 votes, against Isabel Murambiwa with 284 votes and Buster Magwizi with 152 votes.

For the post of National Chairperson, former Treasurer General, Mark Mbayiwa emerged the winner with 431 votes, defeating Magwizi (54 votes), the party’s national organising secretary – Zolani Dlamini (47 votes), Patron Nketha (44 votes) and Richard Chitiyo with (23 votes).

The Secretary-General post was won by Mthulisi Hanana with 590 votes, against Vuyani Hlazo who polled 54 votes.

Former Deputy Secretary for International Relations, Future Msebele grabbed the Treasurer General post with 152 votes against Grace Noko with 90 votes, Bongani Halimane with 79 votes and Khethiwe Silundika with 79 votes as well.