China firmly opposes all unilateral sanctions and firmly supports the Zimbabwean people's rejection of external interference and pursuit of independent development. We solemnly urge certain organizations and countries including the US to lift illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe. pic.twitter.com/c5DTrRSWEo— Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe (@ChineseZimbabwe) November 2, 2021
