President Chamisa Statement On UN Climate Change Conference

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa has unveiled a comprehensive climate change policy.

This comes at a time the current regime is carrying out perilous coal-mining activities in Hwange.

Below is President Chamisa’s presentation on the COP26 Climate Change Conference.

COP26, the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC),kickstarts today 1 until 12 November 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

For Zimbabwe, this landmark conference could not have come at a more appropriate time. In recent years our beloved country has been ravaged by several catastrophes directly linked to climate change, including Cyclone Idai, which in 2019 claimed about lives in Zimbabwe.

At COP26,we expect serious & binding commitments by the world’s wealthiest countries towards reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Rich countries contribute the most to the precarious state of the world’s climate,as such,responsibility for the crises must fall where it must.

To reduce the frequency of extreme weather shocks like Cyclones,bold acceleration towards more sustainable methods of generating energy,manufacturing goods, transportation,urban development, & farming need to be taken by all countries. Net zero emissions by 2050 is the target

As the next government,our climate change policy is clear.Whilst the journey to net zero by 2050 appears daunting, it represents a unique opportunity for Zimbabwe to create new jobs in new industries like renewable energy,electric vehicles,smart farming and green manufacturing.

At a minimum, we expect significant contributions to investment funds (e.g., Green Climate Fund: https://greenclimate.fund), earmarked for less developed countries, like Zimbabwe to access the green finance required to build resilience and adapt to climate change…

