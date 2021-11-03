Superman Ronaldo To The Rescue For Man United…Ole Gunner Survives Again

Isheanesu Mutyambizi | Manchester United provided a thrilling comeback well designed for Tuesday night football in the Champions League against Atlanta, as they fought hard to keep their hopes alive of progressing to the next stage of the European tournament with the score line 2-2 by full time.

The Red Devils who have been dubbed “The Comeback Kings” in the Champions League, have had to rely on the individual brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo, who again scored a brace to save Manchester United from having to be in a tough position in Group F before they travel to Spain to face the Yellow Submarines of Villa Real, who are in good form after beating Young Boys 2-0 to move up to second.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer has praised his team for stepping up to the plate and not giving up and praised Ronaldo by comparing his performance to Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls who is considered the Greatest basketball player of all time, due to his reputation of always scoring the last shot that seals the game.

Though the jury is still out to decide if he deserves to be United manager for the foreseeable future, and his tactical decisions under scrutiny despite the comeback draw. Ole Gunner is determined to improve his side performances, as they will be facing Manchester City on Saturday.

But just like a cat has nine lives, Ole Gunner is proving to be that sort of manager who always deliver results whenever his job is on the line, one doesn’t know what the Baby faced Assassin has under his sleeve.