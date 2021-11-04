Another Murder Case In Gweru

Barely a week after a man killed his wife and children in a horrific murder case in Gweru, another man has been killed in the Midlands town this morning.

According to a ZimEye source, the man in picture below was hit by a brick died on the spot near the Gweru clock tower along First street.

Details on the murder case are still sketchy but police were already on the crime scene attending conducting forensics while scores of people had gathered at the scene.