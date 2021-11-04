FULL TEXT: Speaker Of Assembly Announces Changes To Portfolio Committee Membership
4 November 2021
ANNOUNCEMENTS BY THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER
CHANGES TO PORTFOLIO COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP
THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: I have to inform the House of the following changes to the membership of Portfolio Committees:
- Bhuda Masara has moved from the Portfolio Committee on Media and Broadcasting Services to the Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education;
- Markham will serve on the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development; and
- Dr. Labode will serve on the Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education.
-source- Hansard