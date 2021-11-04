FULL TEXT: Speaker Of Assembly Announces Changes To Portfolio Committee Membership

ANNOUNCEMENTS BY THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER

CHANGES TO PORTFOLIO COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: I have to inform the House of the following changes to the membership of Portfolio Committees:

Bhuda Masara has moved from the Portfolio Committee on Media and Broadcasting Services to the Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education; Markham will serve on the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development; and Dr. Labode will serve on the Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education.

-source- Hansard