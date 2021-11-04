Gokwe School Attacked By Goblins

By A Correspondent- Mbungu Secondary School in Gokwe South District has reportedly been hit by goblins .

In a video that has emerged on social media platforms, there is pandemonium everywhere as scores of parents and pupils appear in a state of shock because of the strange events unfolding right in front of their eyes.

Several girls in schools uniforms can be heard crying loudly and running wildly as if mysterious forces were pummelling them.

Some community members wearing what appear to be religious regalia are seen in the video praying for the pupils.

-Online