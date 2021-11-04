Marry Chiwenga Shares Damning Chiwenga Pictures

By A Correspondent| Estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa has shared never seen pictures of the former army commander on a South African hospital bed.

Marry who is accused of attempting to kill Chiwenga among other charges against her, asked if the picture showed any cables that the powerful vice President accuses her of removing from her.

Which cables were removed from this guy? That is when he was in South Africa in 2019

Make your own analysis, the truth must come out. pic.twitter.com/dUJ9CfYRAr — Marry Mubaiwa-Chiwenga (@MarryMubaiwa) November 3, 2021