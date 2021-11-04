PSL Releases Season’s Gate Charges

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) has released the 2021/2021 season gate charges as the domestic league is set to resume on Saturday, 6 November, after a two-year absence.

The government suspended football and other sporting activities as a way to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

PRESS RELEASE: CASTLE LAGER PSL GATE CHARGES

The Premier Soccer League would like to advise all stakeholders that gate charges for Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches have been pegged as follows:

Rest of Ground: US$10

Grand Stand: S$15

VIP US$20

Payments can be made through swipe or Ecocash at the prevailing ZWL interbank equivalent.

Selling points will be announced in due course.

Last month, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) gave the green light for fully vaccinated fans to attend football matches in the Chibuku Super Cup tournament which was used as preparation for the local league.

SRC approved a maximum of 2 000 fans per game.- Pindula News