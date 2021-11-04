Senior Nurse Suspended Over Missing Covid-19 Vaccination Cards

Share











By A Correspondent- Chinhoyi municipality has suspended the Sister-in-Charge at its Mzari Polyclinic, Charity Muzani over 27 vaccination cards that went missing under unclear circumstances last month.

Council Director of Health, Dr William Mayabo revealed to H-Metro that the local authority had suspended Munaki pending investigations as the matter has already been handed over to the police. Said Mayabo:

The Sister-in-charge of Mzari clinic has been suspended over 27 COVID-19 vaccination cards that went missing at the clinic last month.

As the sister-in-charge, Munaki was supposed to know where the cards went because she is the one who had custody of the keys, in which she is the only one who fills in stock cards and everything, but she just said the cards are missing.

So the action that we took is the issue was reported to ZRP, which referred the case to CID. It is still under investigation.

He said the town clerk, Maxwell Kaitano managed to come up with a board of inquiry.

“Our internal audit is seized with investigations as well.

We want to audit from the start including all the medical equipment at Mzari Polyclinic.”

Mayabo, however, refused to disclose if the Sister-in-Charge was suspended with full benefits.

Several cases of missing vaccination cards have been reported across the country amid reports that the documents are selling like hotcakes.

People who have refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, mainly due to religious beliefs or under the influence of conspiracy theories, prefer to buy the cards to avoid trouble at their workplaces.