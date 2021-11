Watch: Citizens Embarrass Mnangagwa In Glasgow

Tinashe Sambiri| Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa was on Wednesday barred by citizens from attending his own business meeting in Glasgow.

Mr Mnangagwa was advised by the police he should stay within specified areas.

He was also jeered at as scores of disgruntled Zimbabweans accused him of blatant violation of human rights.