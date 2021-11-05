“Another Power Takeover Imminent”: Linda Masarira

By A Correspondent- LEAD President Linda Masarira has predicted another power takeover in Zimbabwe adding that her suspicions have been cemented after listening to Jah Prayzah’s latest album “Gwara”.

She revealed this in a tweet where she said:

I have been listening to @jahprayzah Gwara album for the past 2 months day in & day out. What I feel in my spirit & the hidden message in all his songs show that something is brewing in Zimbabwe. I sense tension, a security issue & most likely another power takeover #my6thsense

