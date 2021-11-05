Fresh Charges For Waverley Plastics Shareholder Amanda Cohen

By A Correspondent| Waverley Plastics shareholder Amanda Berkowitz nee Cohen has been slapped with fresh charges of criminal insult and is set to appear at the Mbare Magistrates Court on 10 November 2021.

Berkowitz is accused of insulting Waverley Plastics Managing Director Aron Vico by calling him a thief and a gay boy.

According to a police statement, Berkowitz is facing charges of assault and Disorderly conduct as contained in Section 46 and 89 of the Criminal law Codification reform Act.

Berkowitz denies the charges.

Berkowitz is facing another perjury case filed by Vico claiming that she made a false statement under oath that she subscribes to Waverley Plastic shares.

Meanwhile, Berkowitz has requested for an audience with the Police Commissioner General, Godwin Matanga over what she says is continual harassment and intimidation by Vico who seeks to abuse the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to his own ends.

In her letter, Berkowitz accused the police of coercing her to sign a warned and cautioned statement for Assault and Disorderly conduct.

“Yesterday, the 3rd November 2021 I was coerced into to signing a Warned and Cautioned Statement for Assault and Disorderly Conduct. I denied such charges, which is the truth, and now to have to appear at Mbare Magistrates Court.

“This supposed case of Assault & Disorderly Conduct was already at Civil Court and Vico obtained a Peace Order, however, I can still visit my companies at will only I cannot directly interact with Vico. I admitted I called him a thief.

“Yet when I am accused of Assault and Disorderly Conduct for calling my nephew and OUR EMPLOYEE a thief I am summarily threatened with arrest and charged. Surely this is abuse of the very standards and pledges that the ZRP stands for – to protect citizens’ rights?,” wrote Berkowitz.

She requested for an audience with Matanga so that she can highlight and prove how Vico is abusing the police to settle a family inheritance dispute.

“If I could please have an urgent audience with yourself or a designated officer who could please attend to this latest fake case at Braeside I would be very grateful,” added Berkowitz.