Gweru Murderer Collapses, Dies In Court

By A Correspondent- The Gweru man who on Tuesday killed his wife and two children collapsed and died at the magistrates’ courts while waiting for initial remand.

Leo Kanyimo (38) allegedly went into a trance on Tuesday afternoon and axed his wife and two children to death.

Police had to be assisted by members of the public to arrest Kanyimo who had just turned violent while speaking in an unknown language.

Midlands provincial prosecutor Mr Samuel Pedzisayi confirmed the death of Kanyimo while he was in the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services holding cells.

“The murder accused from Woodlands suburb Leo Kanyimo collapsed and died while in prison holding cells. He had been brought to court by the police and because of his extreme violent nature, he was put in the holding cells while his record was being opened,” said Mr Pedzisayi.

He said after the prosecution opened his record and while waiting for a magistrate – prison officers alerted the prosecutors that the suspect had collapsed and died.

– Herald