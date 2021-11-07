Sex Worker Up For Attempted Murder

By A Correspondent- A Mvurwi commercial sex worker has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly hitting a client with a brick during a fight over a mobile phone.

Grace Tirinda allegedly hit Tundo Simwaka on the left ear after he went to her house to collect his mobile phone.

Simwaka became unconscious due to excessive bleeding.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo said: “He was picked by a passerby who rushed him to Mvurwi hospital before filing a police report..

Simwaka was referred to Parirenyatwa Hospital as he was now in a comma.

-The Standard