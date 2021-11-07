Ultimatum For Chakwera

By A Correspondent| Concerned citizens under the banner Social Revolution Movement on Friday, November 5, 2021 gave President Lazarus Chakwera seven days to immediately address economic problems facing the country or step down.

The grouping hinted that the Office of the President and Cabinet should respond to their concerns regarding social-economic challenges Malawians are going through.

The demonstrations which were endorsed by Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) started from Lilongwe Community Ground via Mchesi up to Civic Offices under the theme “Reclaiming a better Malawi.”

Speaking after the demonstrations, Movement leader, Phunziro Mvula, said they will hold mass demonstrations if their grievances are not answered.

Mvula added that they want the office to address the rise in cost of living due to heavy taxes and levies and the newly imposed Value Added Tax (VAT) on banking services.

He further said that government should also fulfill its promise of creating jobs and also uplifting local farmers.

“We want our government to condemn corrupt activities by Malawians of Asian origin and to stop offering jobs to retired persons at the expense of young and vibrant youthful professionals. They should address its failure and uplift health and education services.

“We also protested against failure by government in the fight against corruption as evidenced by the abuse of MK6.2 billion and the issue of creation of new constituencies which will just put another burden on our already frail and fragile economy should be addressed,” he explained.

The group also wants Chakwera and his administration to address the issue of cabinet and unwanted presidential advisors.

Lilongwe City Council (LCC) Deputy Director Administration Hudson Kumphanga received the petition and assured the group that their concerns will be sent to the office president and cabinet as soon as possible.

The demonstrations were supposed to begin from Lilongwe Town Hall but Police forced the demonstrators to begin the march from Lilongwe Community Centre ground.

Tens of armed police formed a block at C-Company to prevent demonstrators from passing through the main town to Lilongwe Town Hall where demonstrations were supposed to begin.

However, following a long discussion, Mvula accepted the police order not to proceed to the Town Hall.

President Chakwera, who was out of the country, was expected to return home on Saturday, November 6, 2021 .

According to State House, Chakwera will address the press on November 8, 2021.