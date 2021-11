Aston Villa Fire Smith

Aston Villa have parted ways with head coach Dean Smith.

Pressure had mounted on Smith for weeks, in the wake of the Claret and Blue’s five-game losing streak in the English top flight.

“Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that the Club have parted company with Head Coach Dean Smith,” the club announced via a statement.

Smith is the coach who brought Warriors star Marvellous Nakamba from Belgian giants Club Brugge in 2019.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

