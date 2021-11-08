Three Die In Byo-Vic Falls Horror Accident
8 November 2021
By A Correspondent- Three people died while two others were injured when a Fun Cargo vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road on Saturday.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accident that happened along Bulawayo- Victoria Falls Road.
Read the statement:
The ZRP reports the death of three people and the injury of two others following a fatal RTA, which occurred at the 287km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Rd on 06/11/21. A Toyota Fun Cargo with five occupants veered off the road after the driver failed to negotiate a curve.
Two people died on the spot, and the other died upon admission at Hwange Colliery Hospital. The two injured victims are still admitted to Hospital.