TRIBUTE FOR MWANZA AFTER A DECADE OF CELEBRATING ACHIEVERS

Messages of tribute have poured in from various circles for outgoing Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) founder Conrad Mwanza after he announced that he is bringing his 10 year spell at the helm of the ZAA to an end.

Mwanza has led ZAA through a historic period since it’s inception in 2010 and presided over the ZAA 10th Anniversary celebrations at The Mayfair Hotel in London on 11 September 2021.

The anniversary celebrations were the preamble to his swansong at ZAA and also commemorated the organization’s ten years of existence.

Zimnan Minister of Information Honorable Monica Mutsvangwa led the congratulatory messages in a prerecorded speech.

“The ZAA is a befitting platform to celebrate the achievements of Zimbabweans who are known for their remarkable work ethics and warm demeanor. I would like thank Conrad and team for a remarkable concept and excited to see it now in full fruition,” she said.

Mrs Tsitsi Masiyiwa, Executive Chair of the Higher Life Foundation hailed Mwanza’s work as key in highlighting and appreciating the exploits of the diaspora.

“Throughout your tenure, ZAA has grown and found a home all around the world. Your great work in celebrating the Zimbabwean diaspora is commendable. We appreciate you for all you have done,” said Mrs Masiyiwa.

Ambassador Christian Katsande acknowledged the ZAA’s growth and impact in creating an engagement platform in the UK and beyond.

“The bringing to the fore of important digital technology has broadened the scope of our initiatives to re-engage the world and ZAA has been a key part of uniting that community,” he said.

Different personalities, distinguished guests and dignitaries also paid tribute to Mwanza.

He was honored with a surprise special recognition award for his work by the Elite Circle Group in association with the ZAA.

“I would like to commend Mr Mwanza for creating lasting linkages between Zimbabweans and various influential players from around the world through the ZAA. He is a hard-worker and a patriot who has used a model to recognize the capabilities of Zimbabweans and inspire many to use the best of their talents and gifts,” said HE David Hamadziripi, Ambassador to South Africa.

Zimbabwe ambassador to Botswana HE Mukonoweshuro described Mwanza described Mwanza as playing the role of an ambassador at large in his work and wished the incoming chairperson well.

Conrad Mwanza founded the ZAA in 2010 in the United Kingdom to celebrate and recognize high achievement within communities home and abroad.

Under his leadership, ZAA has extended it’s influence to various territories around the world and built an international network with the common goal of highlighting outstanding achievements.

The organization has spread to other countries, holding annual events in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Botswana, South Africa and China.

To date, the ZAA hosts a diverse community of organizations and personalities for development and collaboration, also birthing the independent goodwill arm; ZAA Foundation.

Mwanza announced his intention to step down from the post early this year, citing the need for regeneration and will be announcing the incoming on the 1st December 2021.