2 Brothers Bitten To Death By A Snake

Share











Two brothers aged 9 and 13 were bitten by a snake to death while fighting for a bird at Mombeyarara village under chief Makumbe in Buhera.

Tinotenda Mujeyi was bitten on his thigh and Tawananyasha Mujeyi on his foot.

The boys’ coffin before burial

The two were fighting to be the first to pick a bird killed in a bush near Guranenzara mountain.

The boys’ mother Winnie Gwavava, 41, told H-Metro that she is yet to come to terms with the tragedy.

“I was really affected by death of my children,” said Gwavava.

“Vakabuda vari 5 kuenda kunopfura shiri saka pakapfurwa shiri yakasvikodonhera paiva nenyoka.

“Vana vangu voga ndivo vakamhanyira kunonhonga shiri iyoyo. “One of them was a twin and I am yet to accept how I lost them in such an incident,” said Gwavava.

The two were laid to rest at Mujeyi homestead in Mombeyarara village. -H Metro