Mnangagwa Top Backer Defects To Opposition.
9 November 2021
By Farai D Hove | The ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has lost one of his key backers who for several years had been campaigning for him on social media.
Never Maswerasei announced on Tuesday that MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa will win the 2023 polls. He did this in a series tweets sounding out his view that Chamisa will win the 2023 elections.
He said in part, Dear Zimbabwe: I am very sorry for having campaigned for & supported Cde Emmerson, Dambudzo No.1 Mnangagwa. Frankly speaking, hapana kana chinoziikanwa paye Mukaona munhu anokwira ndege kuzopemberera smile yemurungu mobva maziva kuti hapana hapana. We are on our own.