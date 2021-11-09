Eskom Announces Stage 4 Loadshedding For S.A

By A Correspondent- South African power company Eskom has announced that the country will experience Stage 4 loadshedding from Monday 13:00 until 05:00 on Friday.

The surprise stage 4 comes a day after the stage was suspended on Sunday.

Read the full statement below:

We remind customers that loadshedding is implemented as a last resort to maintain the stability of the power system regardless of the stage of loadshedding.



Total breakdowns currently amount to 14 874MW while planned maintenance is 5 579MW of capacity.



Eskom would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the implementation of loadshedding, and requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity in order to help us through the constraints.



Eskom will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system.