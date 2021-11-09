“He Is A Flight Risk”: Court Told As Nurse Is Hauled To Court For Stealing Covid-19 Kits Worth US$5 From First Lady’s Clinic

By A Correspondent- A nurse based at the Angel of Hope Clinic, which is owned by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has been arrested and charged with theft of three COVID-19 test kits worth US$5.

The nurse, Simbarashe Shayanewako (30), on Friday appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The State, led by Anesu Chirenje opposed bail, saying the accused person was a flight risk and could interfere with State witnesses.

Shayanewako’s lawyer Denford Halimani said he was surprised that the State opposed bail on a US$5 case.

Mangosi initially remanded the accused in custody, but later granted him $1 000 bail.

Shayanewako will appear again in court on 30 November.

The complainant in the matter is Bernard Madzima, a medical doctor.

It is alleged that sometime in May 2021, Shayanewako was in charge of medical equipment at the clinic located at State House and stole three COVID-19 test kits.

A police report was filed, leading to Shayanewako’s arrest.

The State alleges that the stolen property was worth US$5 and nothing was recovered.