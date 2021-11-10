Masvingo Woman Robbed, Daughter Ra_ped

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a robbery and sexual assault case in which a Masvingo woman was robbed of cash, gadgets and other valuables while her daughter was raped. Police said in a statement:

The ZRP is investigating a robbery and indecent assault case which occurred at Mucheke, Masvingo on 08/11/21 at around 0100 hours, where a woman (44) lost cash amounting to US$200 and ZAR11 500, cellphones, laptops, jewellery and other valuables valued at US$1 975.

Eleven suspects armed with an unidentified pistol, wooden logs, iron bars and machetes stormed her house and demanded cash. One of the suspects sexually abused the complainant’s daughter (21).

In an unrelated case, Police in Ngundu received a report of human remains at Dambuguru Mountain, Chipeta, Chivi. The remains which comprise a human skull and a few bones were in what appeared to be a shallow grave covered with some stones.

In a related case, on 06/11/21 a body of an unknown male adult was found along Nyaunga River, Charewa, Mutoko. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Police said Tuesday that investigations are already underway.