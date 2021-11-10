Powercut Hits Harare CBD

Share











By A Correspondent- A power blackout has hit Harare’s central business district in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Sources who spoke to ZimEye confirmed that the power blackout hit the CBD at 2am.

“Power just blacked out and until now, 10am, we are yet to know what happened or when it will be back,” said a security guard working at a building along Jason Moyo avenue.

Efforts to get a comment from the ZETDC was work in progress by the time in writing.

More details follow…..