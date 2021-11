Tafadzwa Mugwadi Humiliates Self On Social Media

By A Correspondent- Zanu Pf stalwart Tafadzwa Mugwadi has torched a social media storm after posting a picture of Kopa Road alleging that the road was rehabilitated under the new dispensation.

However, a close analysis of the two pictures shows that the rehabilitated road is somewhere near St Martins along Seke road and not Kopa road as alleged by Mugwadi.

We publish below twimbos reactions to Mugwadi’s post:

Kopa Rd



Before and After



The story of the Old vs the New pic.twitter.com/ilPeE4OPXg — Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi (@TafadzwaMugwadi) November 10, 2021

@KingJayZim your hoods, St. Martins, Harare have been relocated to Chimanimani by ZANU-PF. ๐Ÿ˜‚ — Team Pachedu ๐Ÿ‡ฟ๐Ÿ‡ผ Register to vote! (@PacheduZW) November 10, 2021

Lies have no legs — Mr Wakura (@wakuraa) November 10, 2021 https://twitter.com/TongaPrince/status/1458405446759370752?s=20

You removed the mountains too๐Ÿ’€๐Ÿ’€๐Ÿ’€ — Sylvester Mungombe (@TongaPrince) November 10, 2021 https://twitter.com/kingtempo_memes/status/1458412832375123969?s=20

Munyepero wacho — Nkatazo Tshuma (@TheLifeZoomer) November 10, 2021 https://twitter.com/theking9286/status/1458414776485355520?s=20

Lying inodawo kangungwara so kkkkk๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ — the king (@theking9286) November 10, 2021 https://twitter.com/mukwidigwi/status/1458403511964688386?s=20

The mountains moved away after the road was repaired. Are you sending the varakashi to take pics for you. — nyambo kapararidze (@mukwidigwi) November 10, 2021 https://twitter.com/makwisdom70/status/1458417126801383428?s=20

Ko makomo makamabvisirei pamakagadzira road yacho๐Ÿ˜ ๐Ÿ˜ ๐Ÿ˜ — Wisdom Makovere (@makwisdom70) November 10, 2021 https://twitter.com/zimbabwe_free/status/1458411844876607499?s=20

ED idofo surrounded by madofo



We might aswel start operation removing madofo surrounding dofo๐Ÿคท๐Ÿพโ€โ™‚๏ธ — FreeZimbabwe๐Ÿ’™๐Ÿ‡ฟ๐Ÿ‡ผ (@zimbabwe_free) November 10, 2021 https://twitter.com/andrew_gwiza/status/1458402235612909570?s=20

St Martins in Kopa? , madness! — Endrewยง โ‚ฌnduru๐Ÿ‡ฟ๐Ÿ‡ผ๐Ÿ‡ฟ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿฆ …Jackal o ferrets (@andrew_gwiza) November 10, 2021 https://twitter.com/Kidahhh/status/1458402213102030852?s=20

These are totally two different places cde. Dont you have a better pic that can convince someone. One piece is in surbubs and the other looks like somewhere in a bush or else he also had to build those tile roofed houses as well. — Kidah (@Kidahhh) November 10, 2021