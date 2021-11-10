Tribute To Councillor Matindike’s Brother

MDCA Youth Assembley Mourns Councillor Wickliff Matindike’s brother in Gutu

As MDC A Masvingo Youth Assembly we send our heartfelt condolence to Councillor Wilcliff Matindike and Family following the passing on of his brother Brighton Matindike in Gutu. May His Soul Rest in Peace. May God give you strength Councillor Wicky and Family.

We would have wanted to be in the new Zimbabwe together in 2023, unfortunately God’s will has cut short the life of our brother and loved one.

John 14

1 Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me.

2 In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.

3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.

To those that are in Gutu for funeral :

Ecclesiastes 7

2 It is better to go to the house of mourning, than to go to the house of feasting: for that is the end of all men; and the living will lay it to his heart.

3 Sorrow is better than laughter: for by the sadness of the countenance the heart is made better.

4 The heart of the wise is in the house of mourning; but the heart of fools is in the house of mirth.

Our humble workaholic Youth Chairman Benard Chimwango accompanied Vice Chair L Mapuranga,National leader Kingsley Sibanda and Secretary for Healthy ldr Priveldge as they paid their last respect to a brother and friend for us all.Gutu leadership was not be spared as they supported a fellow cadre in difficult times. Many other Party elders,Opinion leaders and Business people were there present.

We thank you all for the sacrifice and support you have shown to the Matindike Family. The People’s leadership is always with the people in times of sorrow and happiness. Councillor Wicky have been all through hard times with the Party and the community at large hence his tears are our tears as well.

God Bless You All!!

Ngaapinde Hake Mukoma!!!

Timoth Muswere

MDCA Masvingo Provincial Youth Spokesperson