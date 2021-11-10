Zim Referee Banned For “Mishandling” Soccer Match

Share











The Zimbabwe Football Association Referee’s Committee has banned Munyaradzi Mujoni for two months following his poor performance on Sunday.

Mujoni was the centre referee in Dynamos’ controversial 1-0 win against Yadah on Matchday One of the 2021 Castle Lager Premiership.

The Midlands-based official made a couple of bad calls in the game including the Patson Jaure incident which could have resulted in a straight red card for the DeMbare skipper.

The referee then turned down a clear penalty when Jaure deflected a goal-bound ball with his hand.

The Referee’s Committee have now written to Mujoni, informing him about the ban.

The later reads: “The Zimbabwe Football Association Referees Committee wishes to inform you that you have been suspended from football refereeing with immediate effect for a period of two months,’’ wrote committee secretary-general, Obert Zhoya.

“This follows your poor performance during the league match played at the NSS (National Sports Stadium) on Sunday, 7 November, 2021 between Dynamos and Yadah.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

ZIFA