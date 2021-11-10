ZRP Reap $2,4 Million From Motorists

By A Correspondent- The police has said that they have raised more than $2,4 million in revenue by fining s errant motorists under an operation to reduce road accidents.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation was continuing and urged motorists not to be caught on the wrong side of the law.

“The ZRP warns motorists against fitting dangerous bar headlights on their vehicles. Since the commencement of an operation against fitting dangerous headlights, police have arrested a total of 10 950 motorists and a total revenue of $2 483 300 was realised for the State,” he said.

Last month, police also arrested 22 motorists across the country for fitting vehicles with dangerous bar headlights under an ongoing operation bringing the total to number to 8 416.

In July, police attributed extended headlights mounted on vehicles for causing some fatal accidents on the roads.

Through Statutory Instrument 129 of 2015, Government banned the mounting of additional headlights on motor vehicles. The law states that those who want to make any modifications to their cars should first seek authority.

The additional LED light bars that some motorists fitted on their cars cannot be dipped, compromising the vision for other drivers.

-Herald