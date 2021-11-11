Billiat To Captain Warriors Against Bafana Bafana

Warriors’ attacking midfielder Khama Billiat will captain Zimbabwe in the absence of injured skipper Knowledge Musona when the Warriors play Bafana Bafana on Thursday.

South Africa will host Zimbabwe in a World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium …

The Kaizer Chiefs forward will also perform the same duty in the last of the qualifiers against Ethiopia at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday. Said interim coach Norman Mapeza from the team’s base in South Africa:

Khama will be the stand-in captain.

Zimbabwe will be without Musona, defender Teenage Hadebe, Tino Kadewere, and Tendayi Darikwa who sustained injuries recently.

In the absence of Musona, Khama Billiat remains the most senior player in terms of international caps.

Warriors coach, Norman Mapeza has indicated that the match against Bafana Bafana will be an opportunity for Zimbabwe to restore its pride after drawing in the first leg in Harare.

South Africa on the other hand will be seeking to snatch a win and finish on top of the log provided that Ghana loses or draws against Ethiopia in the other group match.- Chronicle