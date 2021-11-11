Video: Echoes Of Change Everywhere

Share











ALL ZIMBABWE FOR CHANGE..Songs of change in communities. Echoes of change everywhere. Siyangena kuphela. Tinopinda chete. Tulanjila luzutu. Happy Tuesday!

ALL ZIMBABWE FOR CHANGE..Songs of change in communities. Echoes of change everywhere. Siyangena kuphela. Tinopinda chete. Tulanjila luzutu. Happy Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/m5a88Hovtl — nelson chamisa🇿🇼 (@nelsonchamisa) November 9, 2021