Warriors Determined To Beat Bafana Bafana

Khama Billiat says they will not sit back in the match against South Africa but will fight to get a positive result and preserve their pride.

The Warriors face Bafana Bafana in the penultimate round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the FNB Stadium at 9 pm CAT.

Zimbabwe is already out of the qualifiers and will be playing for pride, while the hosts need a victory to boost their chances of progressing to the next round.

Billiat, who is the stand-in captain, revealed their game plan for the encounter and explained the importance of the game.

He said: “We are taking the game seriously.

“We are professionals representing a big nation, so we are going to apply the things that we are working on at training.

“We believe in the coach and his tactics, so if we do what he tells us to do, then we stand a chance to get a good result.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

