Warriors To Fight For National Pride

Norman Mapeza believes his charges can restore national pride in the wake of a battered image but warned that its a process, not something that can happen over night.

Zimbabwe take on South Africa in the penultimate World Cup Group G qualifier on Thursday evening at the FNB Stadium and head into the clash on the back of what has been a disappointing campaign in which they have one point from four matches.

Mapeza, who took over from Zdravko Logarusic, has so far overseen two matches- the defeats to Ghana in last month’s double-header but believes the team can restore national pride with time.

” This is a process not an event. We are trying to build a team that can compete. A team for the future because we need to restore our national pride,” he said.

“Right now our image is battered and we need to restore that. It’s not about proving a point but building a winning team and it’s a process,” added the former national team captain.

The team trained at Sandton Sports Club in Johanesburg this morning, under the watchful eye of Mapeza and his trusted lieutenants Taurai Mangwiro and Mandla Mpofu.

All the players called in, are now in camp.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Norman Mapeza