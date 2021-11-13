DeMbare Star Makes Warriors Debut

Share











Tinashe Sambiri|Dynamos sensation Bill Antonio made his Warriors debut against South Africa on Thursday night.

The 18-year-old Prince Edward boy was introduced by coach Norman Mapeza late into the second half of the Limpopo battle.

See NewsHubzw report below:

“From the streets of Dzivarasekwa with a humble background, Bill Antonio has stolen the hearts of the Dynamos fans also known as the seven million Blue Army, he has became the star poster boy for the glamour boys as the Dynamos team affectionately known.

Since the resumption of football in Zimbabwe, Bill Antonio’s brilliance has caught the attention of many football lovers he has been in fine form and also scoring for fun.

His speed and confidence on the ball is marvel to watch at the same time he is managing to balance academics and football.

#Dynamos #Dembare #Chazunguza

Bill Antonio