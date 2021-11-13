“ED Uplifting The Lives Of Zimbabweans”: Makoni

By A Correspondent- Zanu Pf’s Proportional representation legislator Roselyn Rosewater Makoni has thanked President Emmerson Mnangagwa for uplifting the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans.

In her presentation to the national assembly, Thursday, during the Presidential Speech: Adjourned Debate on Address, Makoni hailed Mnangwagwa for being a listening president.

We publish below the full text by Makoni:

Thank you Madam Speaker for affording me this opportunity to add my voice to this debate. I also want to thank Hon. Mutambisi for raising this pertinent motion on President Dr. E. D. Mnangagwa’s address which was supported by Hon. T. Moyo.

I want to thank the President for uplifting the lives of the Zimbabweans through agriculture. The President of Zimbabwe supports the agriculture sector very much through various projects such as Command Agriculture and Pfumvudza.

We also thank His Excellency for opening the tobacco sales floor in Marondera. We now sell our tobacco freely without fearing thieves.

We plead with the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to help women when they are seeking permission, paper work and mining sites. May the Ministry assist women so that they venture into the mining sector?

We thank the President of Zimbabwe for vibrant projects that are being carried out countrywide. Right now, the state of the roads is now good. His Excellency Dr. E. D. Mnangagwa worked very hard during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak which resulted in reduced numbers of mortality rate due to COVID-19 in the country. Even to date, the President is making significant strides in fighting against COVID-19.

Devolution is another significant developmental programme that was started by the President of Zimbabwe. Devolution funds are complementing very well the gap that was being left by the CDF funds. His Excellency is a listening leader who has taken into consideration issues to do with women when he gave them important posts.

On transportation, the President provided ZUPCO buses to ferry people. We plead with His Excellency to increase the number of these buses.”