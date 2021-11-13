Enzo, Nutty O Ready To Perform In Masvingo

Share











MASVINGO –The organizers of the much anticipated Nutty O and Enzo Ishall show at Caravan Park tomorrow (Saturday, November 13) have said only vaccinated revelers will be allowed entry into the show.

One of the organizers, Abraham Chakweya told The Mirror that a vaccination certificate is a prerequisite for one to gain entry into the show.

The show is pegged at US$2 and US$5 for kids and adults respectively with VIP tickets pegged at US$20.

Chakweya also said that there will be tight security to ensure that only vaccinated revelers are allowed into the show.

“We are only allowing vaccinated revelers. The show is for everyone and we hope people come in numbers. There has not been a show in Masvingo since the lockdown last year and it is imperative that we observe all Covid19 protocols.

Nutty O and Enzo Ishall are ready to shut down the city,” said Chakweya.

Efforts to get comments from the two chanters by the time of going to Press were futile.

Nutty O is riding high with the release of his debut 14 track album Mustard Seed which is topping chats with tracks as Handipere power, be my girl ft Kae Chaps, Kungfu, Finesse, Safe, Ndiwe, Shoulder and Reverse among others.- Masvingo Mirror