Stop Bullying Kalimbwe, Ostallos Challenges Zanu PF

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba has challenged the Zanu PF regime to stop “bullying” Joseph Kalimbwe.

Zanu PF is using bully-boy tactics to browbeat Kalimbwe for exposing Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s glaring blunders.

Siziba said Kalimbwe must be accorded his right to free speech.

“Whatever he is saying about Zanu PF is not a lie. If they think Kalimbwe is not telling the truth, Zanu PF should just share the evidence in public.

Who doesn’t know about Mnangagwa’s regime and its ills? Kalimbwe is not just a Zambian citizen but an African who fights for democracy and freedom of speech.

The democratic politics of Zambia is not sufficient enough.

Without the democratic politics in Zimbabwe, Kalimbwe cannot support the fascism in the Zanu PF government, and so they should let him speak.

It is a wake-up call to ZANU PF because the world is changing.

What I can say is that it’s a continental revolution, and things are changing. It’s a wave of democracy,” said Siziba.