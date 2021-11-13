Ten Hospitalised After Granny Laces Water With Poison At A Funeral

Share











By A Correspondent- A 71 year old woman in Plumtree is under police investigation for attempted murder after she allegedly laced a bucket of water with some poisonous substance at a funeral.

The incident, which occurred last week Friday in Luvuluma Village, has left ten people hospitalized.

“Police in Madlambuzi are investigating a case of attempted murder which occurred at Luvuluma Village on 7 November at 1730 hours.

“A 71-year-old woman is suspected to have laced a bucket of water with an unidentified substance at a funeral,” police said, confirming the incident.

The statement adds that the ten unsuspecting mourners drank the water which was in the kitchen and subsequently complained of stomach pain and painful throats.

The victims were referred to Plumtree District Hospital where they were treated and discharged.

It was not immediately clear if the granny in question was arrested or not.