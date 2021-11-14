24 Trainee Chefs Off To The UK

By A Correspondent- Harare-based SAHTC – The Hospitality School, on Thursday held a send-off lunch for 24 trainee chefs, who are travelling to the United States for a one-year internship at two luxury properties.

Of the 24 trainees, 13 will be at the Montage Deer Valley Resort in Salt Lake City while 11 are going to the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado.

This group of trainees includes four from Mozambique and Namibia, who are also studying International Hospitality Management Diploma with the school.

“Today we are sending off 24 trainees who will be doing two luxury properties in the USA,” director of the school Michael Farrell said.

“Eleven of the 24 trainees are joining The Broadmoor Resort in Colorado. These are Food and Beverage Service trainees, who are joining the other 23 Commis chefs who are already at The Broadmoor Resort.

“The other 13 trainees are off to the luxurious Montage Deer Valley Resort in Salt Lake City, Utah. This group comprises seven Commis chefs and six food and beverage service trainees. This is the maiden group joining this prestigious resort.

“We are pleased to have the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority [ZTA] present to send off our trainees who are going to represent brand Zimbabwe in the USA.”

Angella Mahureva (marketing executive America) and her colleague Ronald Kutukwa represented ZTA at the send-off ceremony.

“Over the years, SAHTC – The Hospitality School has enrolled scores of trainees and has also established very strong liaisons with some of the tourism and hospitality industry players both local and abroad,” Farrell said.

“We have also established ties with several embassies in Harare particularly The embassy of Italy in Zimbabwe, which we have worked with in enhancing the Hospitality and Culinary Arts Education in Zimbabwe.”

This year alone the institution has sent 64 trainees to the US while another batch of 13 students are also set to go in December.

The hospitality school offers several programmes including International Hospitality Management, Chefs on Stage Food Preparation and Culinary Arts Programme and Professional Cookery.-standard