Mnangagwa Didn’t Fight In Any War, Vets Reveal In Charged File Video

By A Correspondent | A fearless female war vet announces in a 2019 press conference video that has gone viral saying:

Emmerson Mnangagwa didn’t fight in the liberation struggle, he was only handpicked by the late president Robert Mugabe to displace real fighters.

The development comes against the backdrop of claims by Mnangagwa that he was a crocodile gang member in the 1960s led by the late Cde William Ndangana, being found to be totally false and misleading.

Cde Karen Kazingizi speaks saying:

So I want to know these comrades who go around cutting voters’ hands, to find out: are they real comrades, or they are Mugabe’s people he took from Ian Smith’s mercenaries? ….

The same people he now gives the war vet badge, which soils our image..

So that’s one other thing we are working on our identity. We are not trying to be these ugly people that the whole nation now thinks we are. Did you ever see us? They put this type of a picture in front of you, of a personality cult who you must worship. The Phillip Chiyangwa type we did not have them at all during the war, the Chiyangwas, they are the richest of them. Can you show me one comrade that you know who went into government in 1980, who was trained like us? Even those who were the seniors, like Muzenda where are they?

Emmerson Mnangagwa is one of them (a male journalist vet asks).

Comrade Emmerson came out of prison, according to the history I know; after coming out of prison, he went over to study law, isn’t it?

After studying law, he was also recruited by Robert Mugabe, to replace those who were fighting the war.

When the war finished, when Mugabe had ended the war, the people who had elected him to lead them from the Mgagao Declaration, he had chopped them all off, all of them the Gamatox and other factions without number. He kicked all of them out accusing them of betraying the struggle. You know, we don’t want to end up telling the truth, but I think the youth deserve to know the truth.

