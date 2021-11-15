Zanu PF Officials In Fierce Fist Fight

TWO Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial executive members allegedly assaulted acting chairperson Abhiya Mujeri as factionalism and infighting for the control of the province tears the party apart.

Provincial secretary for security Tommy Mwanza and deputy provincial political commissariat Nigel Murambwi were questioned and released by Chinhoyi police after the violent incident.

Mwanza denied charges of assaulting Mujeri in an interview with Standard People.

“Actually I am surprised with such outrageous allegations that I was involved in a fist fight with my chairperson,” Mwanza said.

“I have better things to be doing than to fight people.”

Mwanza said they were supposed to appear in court yesterday, but Mujeri failed to bring witnesses.

Zanu PF insiders said the arrest of the two provincial members was linked to factionalism and infighting between opposing camps ahead of re-runs for the pending provincial elections.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, Zanu PF youth leader Vengai Musengi, Mujeri, Makonde legislator Kindness Paradza and Happison Muchechetere are interested in the chairmanship.

Mwanza is believed to be in Mliswa-Chikoka’s camp that reportedly commands support.

Mujeri is backed by former chairperson and politburo member Ziyambi Ziyambi.

Mliswa-Chikoka refused to comment on the pending elections yesterday.

“I don’t want to comment on the issue of chairmanship because I might be misquoted, but my focus is on a bigger picture of helping the president achieve his 2030 vision. Any other benefits along the way will be a bonus,” said Mliswa-Chikoka

Zanu PF war veterans league Mashonaland West province is backing their provincial chairperson Muchechetere, a former ZBC boss.

A provincial member of ex-combatants body Antony Zunzanyika said: “We asked Cde Muchechetere to contest for the post of chairperson for the province.

“In line with party policy, Cde Muchechetere’s candidature will be launched when the central committee gives the green light for the elections.”

Zanu PF provincial and district elections were suspended after reports of violence and rigging emerged.

-Standard