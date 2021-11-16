11 Teams Qualify For 2022 World Cup

Eleven out of thirty-two countries have now qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Germany were the first team from Europe to seal their place at the tournament, and were joined by Denmark, defending champions France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, Switzerland and England.

Qatar receive automatic qualification as hosts of the competition.

Five-time world champions Brazil are the only nation from South America to have qualified for the World Cup.

Qualified Teams:

Qatar (Hosts)

Germany

Denmark

Brazil

France

Belgium

Croatia

Spain

Serbia

Switzerland

England

Soccer24 Zimbabwe