General Rugeje Resurfaces Amid Gun-Shots, Blood-Baths at Zanu PF Meetings

By A Correspondent- Former Zanu PF Political commissar and the party’s politburo member Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired) has resurfaced amid high tensions in Zanu PF’s political affairs.

Rugeje resurfaced in Chinhoyi at the weekend after claims of political tension in the Mashonaland West province over the party’s internal elections.

“The reports that I received from the teams that conducted the elections showed that the party is intact and there are no claims of factionalism and infighting”, he told reporters in Chinhoyi dismissing reports of factionalism in Hurungwe, Kariba, Makonde, Kadoma and Mhondoro districts.

“Our members continue to exercise their democratic rights including voting for their preferred candidates.”

He said the commissariat department was deploying Politburo members in all the provinces to find out how the party’s restructuring exercise was going on. The party has finished restructuring lower organs with internal polls to elect provincial members now impending.