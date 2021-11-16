“Help Me Access My Children”: Marry Chiwenga Pleads With All Women In The Universe

By A Correspondent- Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s ailing estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa has appealed to “all the women in this universe” to help her fight for access to her children.

The 39-year-old former fashion model also appealed to the United Nations and its agencies, the United Nations Children’s Fund and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to intervene in her case.

Marry poured her heart out on social media, where she revealed that she has not seen her three minor children, who are all below the age of 10, in two years.

In her emotional statement, Marry has called out the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa the Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises for failing to speak out on her behalf in an emotional statement.

She blasted women who speak negatively about her due to her alleged chequered history on speaking out for others. She said such people should stay out of her business.

Below is Marry Mubaiwa Chiwenga’s statement:

Is there hope for women in this country, is there equal representation, is there gender equality. I am being punished for crimes that do not exist in my lifetime…

Punish me once you have all your eggs in one basket., you say you want to make me an example that women are subjects and should never be allowed to lead in any fora.

How can you shut me out of my children’s life like I never existed, what do you tell them??? I have been to hell and back, I am broken by all of this, I am not saying I want you back, NO, I am saying give me my children. I thought that one day Amai would rise up and fight in my corner, guilty or not, to rise up against verbal abuse, emotional abuse and dictatorship.

Does the Minister of women exist??? There lies a man who once held the constitution in his hands, declaring war against oppression and dictatorship, a man that is feared by all including his boss, countless times he has said that he is above everyone and he is the one that determines the direction which the wind must blow.

Women are set on women to destroy one another, let us debate this, my husband has been allowed the platform to do whatever the hell he pleases and has not been reprimanded for this cowardly act, Bumbiro remutemo harishande [ the constitution doesn’t work],

I am begging all the women in this UNIVERSE, PLEASE HELP ME TO ACCESS MY CHILDREN, I am dying inside, I am empty, 2 years is not a joke without having site of my children, my children are below 10, remember today it’s me, tomorrow it’s you… the likes of mamwe madzimai [some women] that speak negatively about me, stay away from my issues, you probably don’t have children and feel pity for yourself…

I am asking for your help to get access to my children… I have asked the President many times to assist but nothing has materialized, this is no longer a private or family issue but a public one as we must also ask UNICEF, UN, UNHR to intervene as I am powerless.